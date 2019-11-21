Cafe Arabia Is All About Authentic Lebanese Cuisine, Check It Out Now!

Cafe Arabia is a wonderful place located in the food court of Westend mall in Aundh. It is a Lebanese cuisine serving food outlet. Where you can try some amazing, tasty and healthy meal options. Had ordered half chicken which is 4pcs of chicken served with pita bread and dips. And also had Zaatar Chicken Salad which was nice and crunchy with good amount of chicken. You must try this place if you are a chicken lover.