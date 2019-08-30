A Stunning ambiance, prompt service, and delicious widespread buffet at Radisson Blu. It is a well known international chain of hotels. Cafe Blu is a 24x7 dining cafe which serves an amazing lunch and dinner Buffet as well. The Ambiance is just perfect for all the occasions and the service is really prompt and quick. Buffet has so many varieties in Veg and Non-Veg both. So guys, what are you waiting for? Plan your weekend dinner or lunch at this stunning restaurant at Cafe Blu.
Cafe Blu: Your Search For A Scrumptious Buffet Ends Here!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
