This Cafe's Chettinad Chicken Sandwich & Outdoor Seating Is What You Must Go For

If you have been looking to chill at a cafe overlooking the street, Cafe Buddy's Espresso is where there's a table for everyone. A relatively new addition to the cafes in Viman Nagar, this place is nothing like the others. The cafe can seat at least 50 people at a time in their indoor and outdoor seating. To be honest, the best time to go to this place would be during evening when the lights are on and the cafe looks perfect to click a bunch of pictures. The indoor has a number of small square tables and leather seats aligned with the wall. There's also a shelved partition that has succulents and fake plants and the open kitchen let's you see what is being cooked. On the other hand, the outdoor seating has around 10 tables with patio-like furniture that gives the whole place a garden restaurant feel. There are also a few potted plants in the vicinity. The outdoors have bright lights which make an open ceiling for the seating. These lights also very subtly give this place a romantic vibe. The service at the cafe is also very prompt and the entire staff seems to be very polite. This cafe's menu will spoil you for choice. You can try sandwiches, burgers, shakes, iced-teas, pastas, pizzas and much more. We tried the chicken Chettinad sandwich and fell in love with it. The sandwich is stuffed with chicken cooked in authentic Chettinad style and is served with fries. You can easily share the sandwich between two if you're looking for a full filling breakfast or lunch option.. They also had a chicken kebab sandwich that is also a must-try. There are other regular sandwiches like tikka, barbeque, tandoori, mayo and more. The Chettinad sandwich was for INR 190 and is every penny worth it. From their drinks, we tried their Kit-Kat shake and it felt like we bit into a piece Kit-Kat. Thick, cold and perfectly sweet, it's priced at INR 130. If you aren't a kit-kat fan, you can try their other shakes such as brownie, oreo, chocolate strawberry, etc. As the cafe has recently opened, they are making a lot of changes to their dishes. However, the ones that we have mentioned will continue for a longer period of time. If you are a health freak, you must dig into their salads. The cafe also has a handful of main course options too that are set to go live from July 1st. They also have a range of your basic pastries. And, this is a pet-friendly cafe with free WiFi, so you can take your pet along and work out of here too.