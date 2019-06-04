Plan A Date To This Pretty Cafe For Delicious Food & Amazing Vews

Let's start the review by saying that 'this place can literally make you go crazy' though situated at the outskirts, this place is worth travelling. Cafe Co2 is situated beside the Manas lake, the place gives the exact vibes you want to chill with your friends. The Ambience is really good, spacious, comfortable and exciting. The staff is very humble, well instructed and friendly. The cranberry mocktail which was refreshing. There were a lot of varieties in cocktails which I didn't try but they looked really good. The fruit chart was one thing which stole my heart, a blender of different charts and fruit juices giving the drink a spicy and tangy taste. The guava Mary was spicy and perfectly made. The crispy noodles were scrumptious, given a coating of crispy noodles made the dish a very delightful meal. The Prawns ghee roast was amazing. Presented in small shot glasses, the prawns perfectly roasted in ghee gave it a very delightful taste. The dum Khasta Tangadi, this dish contained 4 juicy leg pieces, again presented in a different style. The chicken was very well cooked. I really loved the way their food was presented. This place will give you desert goals. They serve a variety of desserts from the pineapple pannacotta to whisky moose both served in little jars. The chocolate and strawberry tart was mind-blowing. I just couldn't stop eating it. The overall experience at Cafe CO2 was amazing and memorable. You must visit this place for an amazing experience.