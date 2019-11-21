With Lakeside Seating & Yum Food, Cafe Co2 Is Definite Goals!

I just totally loved the ambience of Cafe Co2 because its very specious and center of attraction is lakeside seating area. They have huge seating area you can just enjoy every where. Well why wouldn't someone like to sip beer and smoke hookah by the lake? There's sand on the ground which gives a better feel. Music isn't too loud which paves way for conversations.They have herbal hookah as well. All hookah lovers will surely love this place. So do visit such amazing place guys. The food and starter was amazing. Black murgh musallam i tried for the fist time here and it was amazing.