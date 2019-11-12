Check Out This Old Famous Cafe For Killer Cold Coffee!

'Old is Gold', is just too perfect for this Cafe in Kothrud. Located at MIT college road, Cafe Durga is one of the very famous cafes in Pune. I remember travelling to Kothrud from Pimple Saudagar for their Cold coffee past 5 years. Though Cafe Durga now has many branches and I tried a few of them but the Kothrud outlet is one of the gems. I fall in love with this place more and more with me every visit. A very simple but crowded cafe. No matter how busy the place is, they have never compromised on their quality and service. The Restaurant is so inexpensive and affordable that one would surely be satisfied with having a great meal at a great price. My recommended must-try dishes here are : Veg cheese toast Sandwich, Masala Dosa, Cheese Pav bhaji, Egg Burji Pav and surely thick cold coffee. Cafe Durga being famous for its cold coffee. It's a must-have every time you visit this place. Extremely thick and delicious for just Rs. 30/- approx. Overall, I would say Cafe Durga at Kothrud is one of the oldest and must-visit cafes in Pune.