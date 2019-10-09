This Legendary Irani Cafe In Deccan Gymkhana Is Perfect For Some Amazing Quick BItes!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Goodluck

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

759/75, Near Goodluck Chowk, FC Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Goodluck is one of the oldest and famous restaurants, especially for non-veg. For snacks, bun maska-tea and bun omelette are the most popular items. This restaurant is mostly crowded on weekends. Moreover this cafe is just perfect for early morning breakfast. In Frame:- chai, bun maska, and kheema bread!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Goodluck

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

759/75, Near Goodluck Chowk, FC Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

image-map-default