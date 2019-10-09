Cafe Goodluck is one of the oldest and famous restaurants, especially for non-veg. For snacks, bun maska-tea and bun omelette are the most popular items. This restaurant is mostly crowded on weekends. Moreover this cafe is just perfect for early morning breakfast. In Frame:- chai, bun maska, and kheema bread!
This Legendary Irani Cafe In Deccan Gymkhana Is Perfect For Some Amazing Quick BItes!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
