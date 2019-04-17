Make You Own Workstation At These Cafes In Pune

Pick out your favourite corner in The Book Cafe in Kothrud and sip on some chilled shakes or iced-teas as you engage in a story. Even if it is ideal for book nerds, The Book Cafe allows you to work from anywhere in the cafe. The cafe charges a nominal fee of INR 50 for three hours to use their WiFi. The Book Cafe also has plug points throughout the place. The quiet ambiance detaches you completely from the hustle and bustle of Kothrud.