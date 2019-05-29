Kebab Chaat? Camios Bistro Does Some Amazing Tossed Bites!

My experience at Camios was one of the best experiences I had in relation to good food. The food here is really good, brilliantly made and scrumptious. The Bun Bites and Tossed Bites(Kebab Chaat, something I never heard of) have been given an Indian twist by adding the toppings of Gujiya on it. The staff is really polite, humble and friendly. You will really enjoy the company while having your food. The best part was their Veg and Non-Veg meal which they serve. The plate contains the Gravy, Paratha and Gulab Jamun. The paratha was very soft, the Gravy was mind-blowingly tasty. And obviously, the Gulab Jamun was hell delicious. They also serve the Veg Biryani and Chicken Biryani with Raita on the side. The overall concept of making the place a Cafe Cum Bistro is really amazing. It was a great experience at Camios. Do visit this place for some mouth-watering dishes.