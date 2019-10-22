Capture The Essence Of Delhi Street Food Here At Punjab Grill

Had been to Punjab Grill while they were hosting a festival called Tales of Purani Dilli and it turned out to be a fine dining experience. This place has set a level of hospitality when it comes to food and their chefs are amazing. The menu here is humongous. From chaats, grills, kebabs, curries, bread and desserts they have it all and its fun to explore in that nice cosy place. Moving over to the food, let's start with some amazing beverages masala lemon Banta and mango lassi. Sweet and rich mango lassi, was my favourite. From the street food, we had plenty to relish on! Tawa aloo chat, Dahi wale gol gappe, Dahi Bhalla, pakoda platter so reminded me of Delhi. Got to taste the undiscovered street food of Delhi over here. Everything was fresh and savoury. Loved the fried chicken. Sigri soya champ, Paya curry, galouti kebab. The breakout dish among all was the chole bhature and chicken korma. Chhole bhature is one of many ubiquitous Delhi Street foods and you can't afford to miss that! The paya curry was very unique and exotic. The Tawa aloo chat was quite good, the boiled potato pieces were crispy and mixed well with the masala. The Dahi Bhalla was yummy and tasted the best when served chill. The galouti kebab was tender and melted in my mouth with that burst of cuisine flavours. It was delicious and lavish served with coriander mint chutney. From the desserts, rabdi kulfi falooda and Karachi halwa were so very different, really tasty! The taste of rabdi kulfi falooda can take you up to a heavenly level. They also gave complimentary pan shot which was just wow! The ambience is quite nice and gives a sort of royal feel. It has very ascetically designed interiors. They do have a full bar, one should surely try out their range of Mocktails. The staff were very courteous. Right from drinks to starters, to the mains and desserts what I had tasted, it was good enough. I would suggest to try out their non-veg delicacies. The price is a bit on the higher side but the food taste and the service provided is good. A place to visit with friends and family That goes with the saying one cannot think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well.😊😊✌