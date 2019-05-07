Those who love to drive, love their car way too much. When it comes to cars, you want to ensure your interiors look clean, and updated. Shop for all your car accessories at these stores in Pune.
Pimp Up Your Ride With Car Accessories From These Stores In Pune
Car Ax
One of the country’s largest car accessory showroom, Car Ax has a huge variety to choose from. Whether you need a new car seat, covers, tyre rims, you can find it all here. The store also sells a number of polishes, dusters and floor mats. If you are one of those who wants LED lights around their cars, you can get that installed here too.
Bafna Cars
Located in Shivajinagar, Bafna Cars has multiple accessories to choose from. You can get different types of seats as well as covers. They also have orthopaedic covers. You can get dashboard cleaners, air fresheners, cleaning brushes and many other accessories as well. The store also has tyre rims that you can opt for. They also have latest multimedia players for your car.
Poona Motors Pvt, Ltd.
Poona Motors in Camp has all sorts of car accessories that would also help you with day-to-day maintenance of your car. You can find car perfumes, roof racks, alloy wheels, wiper blades, bumper guards, gear knobs and much more with them. The store also provides various other services such as cleaning, seat and carpet shampoo, fine detailing and dent removal.
Bhandari Auto Agency
From interior to exterior, Bhandari Auto Agency has all kinds of accessories that you will need. You can find bluetooth sets, car audio systems, sturdy alloy wheels and much more. For the monsoon months, you can also find car covers at this store. We suggest that you can take a look at their website before visiting the store.
New Balaji Car Accessories
A rather simple store in Baner, New Balaji Car Accessories has a selected variety of car accessories. However, if they don’t have something you want, the store will order it in for you. You can find seat covers, seats, wiper blades, car covers, mirrors, audio systems and more. If you want to jazz up your car, this is the store you’d want to be at.
