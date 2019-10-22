Keeping It Casual: My Go-To Look To Enjoy A Relaxed Weekend

This breezy blue dress by Fabnest is so easy to slip into. It has a balloon bottom and it's asymmetrical, which means it has that right amount of quirk and cool mixed into one. The button-down gives it a formal look too and you can always throw in a corset-belt at the waist and make it look dressy if you need to wear it for a classy brunch.



You can also buy the dress in a bright yellow!