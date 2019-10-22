Keeping It Casual: My Go-To Look To Enjoy A Relaxed Weekend

Anahita Dhondhy, Chef Partner at SodaBottleOpenerWala rocked an awesome weekend look from products on LBB and we're obsessed!
It's comfortable, classy and just the right amount of chic...
This breezy blue dress by Fabnest is so easy to slip into. It has a balloon bottom and it's asymmetrical, which means it has that right amount of quirk and cool mixed into one. The button-down gives it a formal look too and you can always throw in a corset-belt at the waist and make it look dressy if you need to wear it for a classy brunch.
You can also buy the dress in a bright yellow!
These Kolhapuris are SO SO cool! They're not your average Kolhapuris and I love the knot detail, which is what makes it stand out. The tan faux leather is what I prefer compared to most other colours and I think it complements the dress well. They're the perfect pair for when I want to keep things easy and effortless. I mean, come on, don't you love a chappal you can just slide into and not have to worry much about? Plus, these are so easy to care for, all you need to do is wipe them clean with a dry cloth.
To complement the shoes, you can go for a routine brown tote (which is also available in other colours). It comes with a pouch, so it lets you stay organised. If you're going out to run errands, or to grab coffee and a quick bite, you can just dump whatever you need and be on your way. The little charm adds very little but sufficient detailing to the tote.
If you're looking for a smaller clutch to go with your look, pick this feather half-moon shape. It's simple yet makes a statement, carries just about everything you'll essentially need and comes in 2 other awesome colors!
