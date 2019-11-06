Abhay Sharma is a brilliant saxophonist and a #Selfmade man. But this level of effortless casual cool is something else. I love the shirt and the shoes he's paired with the outfit.
You Need To Achieve Abhay's Level Of Casual Cool
Square Block Printed Cotton Casual Shirt
Who doesn't love a printed cotton shirt? It's comfortable and easy to wear. I love the print on this, it's not too in-the-face and the blue colour is so relaxing that it fits the 'casual' look perfectly. This is a fab shirt from Fabnest (heh!) and it comes in white too.
Texture And Braid Detail Casual Shoes
There are two shoes you can pair with this shirt. If you're a man that loves loafers, then this pair with its texture and braid detail is actually quite cool. But quite honestly, you could wear these shoes and turn the outfit into semi-formal wear too. It's a comfortable pair that's high on simplicity. Aber & Q truly does a great job with their footwear for men.
Glossy Lace Tie-Up Detail Casual Shoes
If you're more into casual shoes and think sneakers are comfort, then complete your look with this glossy pair. It's actually quite cool. The lace tie-up detail adds a sneaker element to the shoe and it's a pair that's versatile enough to go with several outfits. It's also available in a tan colour
