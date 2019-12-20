Binge On Some Scrumptious Food & Yum Shakes At This Cafe In Shivajinagar!

An evening of casual conversation over coffee would be great, but with some scrumptious food to go with it, it is just incredible. An evening meeting with a friend lands us in this centrally located cafe, Cafe peter. The starting point of our order was: 1. Cafe frappe: a cold coffee served with some amount of chocolate sauce 2. Peter Blast: cold coffee topped with humongous whipped cream and chocolate drizzled over it The food that we ordered was: 1. Fried Mandoo: finely chopped veggies in steamed dumplings, served deep fried with oriental salad on the side and a wonderful mandoo dipping sauce. 2. Cheese Chilly Toast: toasted bread slice triangles, topped with cheese & jalapeno mix, served with chilli & honey mix dipping. 3. Cream Cheese Garlic Ramen: ramen served thick soupy, garlicky, consistency, having corn kernels and cream cheese, served up along with toasted garlic bread. Dessert: You want a dessert and not have the fresh doughnuts here, is a kind of sin, I would say. We had their Choco-Almond doughnut to nicely round off this evening. Lovely lit up place, delicious food, with massive portion size, this place does call for a visit more than often.