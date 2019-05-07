Dig Into Kebabs At This Food Truck In Kalyani Nagar

Love strolling in the evening and grabbing kebabs? Head to Chachu’s Barbeque truck in Kalyani Nagar that'll remind you of that uncle in your family who heartily works the barbecue or cooks only for family get-togethers.

Building on his love for cooking and experience in the F&B industry, Anil Bhanot is serving delicious kebabs with a smile. His food truck that sits on the main road near Wunderbar, was established in December 2018, and is not a fancy space but has a great taste.

Made out of a simple tempo, Chachu’s Barbeque has delicious food and the simplicity of the truck can be reflected in its food too. They don’t have a lot of options, the limited menu offers chicken tikka kebab, pahadi kebab, banjara tikka and kalimiri tikka. For vegetarians, there's malai paneer tikka, soya chaap and baby potatoes. The kebabs are priced at INR 150 for all non-vegetarian and paneer kebab. The other options of vegetarian are priced at INR 100 each. Apart from this, the truck also serves non-vegetarian as well as vegetarian rolls starting at INR 60.

We tried their pahadi chicken kebab and that left us craving for more. Made from tender chicken, marinated in green spices, these kebabs were grilled right in front of us. Cooked with loads of butter and love, their pahadi kebab was grilled to perfection. As we dug in, the juices of the tender and perfectly roasted chicken started oozing out, tempting us further. What brings out more of this kebab’s taste is the side of pickled onions served with it.

Chachu’s Barbeque also takes up party orders. Bhanot tells us that he has over 400 options when it comes to catering food for parties. He can host a live barbeque as well with him in your backyard.