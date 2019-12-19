Chai Katta - Not Just Any Tea Shop!

A small tea shop located below Pristine Prolife in wakad, one would find this place buzzing with people thought the day till 10 pm. It is not just a place to meet up with your friends but also a place where you can surely have your business conversations over a cup of tea and some good snack food. Everything you find here on the menu is pocket-friendly. Nothing here is above INR 100. There are many healthy choices for health freaks. Go grab your chai from Chai Katta!