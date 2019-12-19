Chai Katta - Not Just Any Tea Shop!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Chai Katta

Wakad, Pune
4.2

Prestine Prolife, Shop 16, 2nd Phase, Wakad, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A small tea shop located below Pristine Prolife in wakad, one would find this place buzzing with people thought the day till 10 pm. It is not just a place to meet up with your friends but also a place where you can surely have your business conversations over a cup of tea and some good snack food. Everything you find here on the menu is pocket-friendly. Nothing here is above INR 100. There are many healthy choices for health freaks. Go grab your chai from Chai Katta!

What Could Be Better?

The service

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Cafes

Chai Katta

Wakad, Pune
4.2

Prestine Prolife, Shop 16, 2nd Phase, Wakad, Pune

image-map-default