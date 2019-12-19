Chai Lovers, Have You Tried This Special Puneri Basundi Chaha Yet?

Is tea your ultimate poison? If yes, this news is sure to cheer up all the chai lovers out there. There is an age-old small eatery in Kasba Peth and it is known for its ultimate Puneri basundi chaha (Marathi term for tea). Sai snacks centre in Pawale Chowk is known for its strong basundi tea which is priced at just INR 10! Does the name intrigue you? Well, let us explain to you the speciality of this tea. It is made up of just milk and tea-leaves. The milk is boiled to such an extent that it needs no sugar or any other condiments. If you are a fan of kadak chai, this place is a must go. The owner, Kuldeep Khadsare is very hospitable and will make you have more than just one cup of tea. Tasty and extremely pocket-friendly, this place also serves some amazing lip-smacking snacks. If you are broke, you can have a fulfilling meal under INR 100. There are parathas that you can gorge on or even dalcha rice. If you are a fan of authentic spicy Maharashtrian food, then you can try their thalipeeth platter along with spicy misal pav.