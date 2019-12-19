Chai Lovers, This Tapri Is A Hip Cafe Where You Must Hangout Post Work

Who doesn't love garma garam chai after a hard day at work? If you couldn't get time to take you chai sutta break at work, we spotted a small cafe that's ideal to hangout at after work.

Chai Tapri is a located in a nook on the Baner Pashan Link Road. It’s a cute little cafe that has an open space and also an indoor seating area with cushions and sofas to make you feel at home. On the outside, you can be seated on benches. The cafe has a vibrant vibe to it with yellow walls and green grass on the outside. Inside, it’s much more calmer and cozy.

The best part about this cafe is that the food they serve is super affordable. You can choose from a variety of sandwiches, Maggi, shakes, coolers, snacks and of course some chai. Their normal chai is served in a cutting chai glass for just INR 18 and a cheese Maggi would cost you INR 60. You should definitely try their different flavours of iced tea starting at INR 40 only. We also love their paneer tikka sandwich for INR 80. They also have a simple yet tasty range of personal pizzas starting again at INR 80. You can either a grab a book to read or if you are with friends, you can choose to play any board game available there.

A snack and some chai for two won't set you back more than INR 300. See, we told you it's perfect to hangout at!