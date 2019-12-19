This Beautiful Skybar Have Got Exclusive Menu From 7 Different Parts Of The World

I visited Chapter Seven Skybar last week. They have a new concept which includes the menu from 7 different parts of the world under one roof. We were served with some amazing food and drinks. The bartender was a specialist and told that he had fused vodka with different flavours and also offered us to try these shots which were colourful and damn good. For the starters we had: Three kebabs platter Butter lemon garlic prawns Mexican tossed salad Pepper chicken Garlic chilli fish Button stuffed mushrooms tikka Sole fish - white wine and mustard sauce My favourite out of these was butter garlic lemon prawns, they were fresh and juicy and even the flavour came out like it was meant to be! Mushroom tikka was adequately stuffed and very scrumptious. From the bar: 1)African Muel: A refreshing blend of mango, litchee ginger topped with sprite 2) Rose ice Tea: A bouquet full of roses in a glass 3)Virgin Mojito: Mint leaves spiked with lime Cocktail 1)Betel Bust: Our very own paan flavour drink 2)Sex Storm: Tropical bust of fruits 3)LIIT 4)Gin In A Jar: Ginger mingled with orange All the drinks they served was made so perfectly with the right amount of alcohol and other ingredients. We didn't order much main course but a chicken masala with some naans which was damn good. In the end, the main attraction was sizzling brownie with ice cream. They make it in house and it is very good. Definitely, take out your cameras when you see it coming to your table. P.S.- Ambience is lit as it is an open space and the owner is very humble and a really nice guy.