Wanna Feel The Wind In Your Hair While Sipping On Some Killer Drinks & Food?

Who said Wakad doesn't have rooftops or cool places to hang out? The moment I saw Chapter Seven Skybar & Kitchen, I fell in love with its Ambience. It's a rooftop restaurant, having a really good and classy Ambience. The whole concept of chapter 7 is taking different dishes from 7 different continents. I really loved their Ambience the staff is really friendly, well instructed and humble. It's a perfect place to have dinner, sitting in an open rooftop, with cool breeze passing by your hairs and you enjoying your food with the wind. The drinks: 1. I really liked the taste of rooftop chocolate, it's a brownie milkshake. 2. The chilli tusky, a guava drink was amazingly flavourful. Food: 3. The barbeque chicken with grilled asparagus was new to my taste I really liked it. 4. The barbeque chicken chop was juicy chicken was properly cooked presented with some rice. Jalapeño cheese popper could have been better, the filling was little plain but the crisp was perfect. 5. The peri peri paneer was scrumptious, perfectly blended with spices.