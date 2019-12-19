A Super Affordable Cafe Near Manas Lake!

It has been raining in Pune and I visited this small cafe in one evening. What a great ambience to spend some quality time with super affordable food. The place is situated near Manas lake, beautifully decorated. The menu price surprised me because we 3 friends visited and it cost us less than 200 INR. A cup of masala chai= 20INR Kanda bhaji= 70INR And the taste is far better than many of the expensive cafes I've visited in the past. If you are looking to spend some quality time along with your friends, or partner which is a little away from the city noise, then “Chaikund” can be the perfect choice for you.