Biriyani For Lunch: Try This Delivery Outlet For Some Amazing Biriyani Options

If you are a die-hard Biriyani fan, then B Box is the end for your search. Had ordered Biriyani from them and was satisfied. The packaging quality is up to the mark and looks attractive also. The packaging is well made to avoid any spill. I had ordered Hyderabadi Dum Biriyani and Lucknowi Biriyani. I was totally satisfied with their quantity. The quantity is good enough to satisfy the hunger of 2 people. It had long grained rice cooked well and had juicy and tender pieces of chicken with spices correctly infused in it. Quality of Biriyani was amazing and to my surprise the price is very moderate. So surely order from them and you won't be disappointed 😊