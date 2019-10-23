Check Out This Place On Prabhat Road For An Incredible Sunday Breakfast!

Le Plaisir, Prabhat Road - Breakfast like no other. When it's a holiday, a big breakfast gets the day started perfectly! We ended up at Le Plaisir as we hadn't gone in a long time. We have had a few slightly inconsistent experiences in the past, but never bad, and the new additions in their menu looked interesting. Chicken Pesto Tartine - A heap of juicy grilled chicken in delicious pesto sauce, loads of cheese and tomatoes on a crunchy, rich, heavily buttered thick bread! Absolute heaven! So delicious. I love pesto and the combination with the cheese and chicken was just incredible. Hummus Tartine - Same buttered bread topped with hummus and crunchy chickpeas and roasted pumpkin seeds etc. The hummus was creamy and tangy, but the crunchy chickpeas were a bit too hard, I was hoping for soft chickpeas or just slight crunch for texture. But the overall great taste. The sweet mild pickled cucumber added an amazing flavour and texture. Perfect combo. The toasted bread on the bottom was over toasted, so it was very difficult to cut through, even with a serrated knife, and after a while, the bread just started breaking and crumbling, as the edges were too hard and the centre had gone soggy. We ordered a plate of fried eggs on the side (3 eggs in 1 plate). Perfectly sunny side up, garnished with pepper and coriander. Even runnier yolks would have been even better. Dessert - I mean, even if it's breakfast time, who said you can't have dessert? We had the impeccable Dark Chocolate and Orange Mousse Cake. My god, so luscious, intense and delicious. This is one of the best chocolate desserts I've ever had, and have been having it ever since the place opened that many years ago. I ended this amazing experience with my favourite - Macchiato. Single-shot espresso with some milk foam on top, that's it. It wads good coffee, but it was slightly sour in flavour. I don't know whether it was the coffee, milk foam or brown sugar which caused that. But overall an amazing breakfast! The slight inconsistency remains, but overall, the quality and uniqueness of the food and feel of the place are unmatched. The bill was about ₹1200, which is expensive, but worth it, in my opinion.