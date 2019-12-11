This Kakery Is All About Fresh & Delicious Quick Bites & Desserts!

Mid night Kakery served me the best mozzarella garlic bread loaf yet. A warm, house-baked loaf of bread filled with gooey, stringy mozzarella and herbs, and one helluva cheese pull. Wanna go back for more. The Aloo Chat puffs are light, buttery and flaky puff pastry roundels (Khari) filled with a tangy Chaat mix. Streetfood went suave. And if you love sandwiches, look no further. The lovely Peppers and fresh Mozzarella sandwich is packed with fresh cow‘s milk mozzarella and hearty grilled peppers bathed in balsamic, then grilled till golden brown and perfect. This one was a smash hit at the table. The Hot Chocolate was sort of the piece de resistance. Dark drinking chocolate infused with 3 different yet equally splendid flavours peppermint, orange and salted caramel. Which ones the best? all 3 are substantially good, but the Peppermint won me over. Oh what a pickle, you gotta try em all to decide. Every single ingredient is crafted in-house by Baker-Maester and Le Cordon chef Shruti Kapre and that ensures quality control and flavour consistency. They’re not doing the croissants, for now, bummer!