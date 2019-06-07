Cheesecake Lovers This Ones For You 😋

Sit back and place your order for the most delicious cheesecakes in town. The Cheesecake Pops is a Cloud Kitchen (a takeaway outlet that doesn’t provide dine-in) located in Koregaon Park. They serve cheesecake by slice and baby pops for the ones who can’t make a single choice of flavour get to select 3 bite-sized pops. You can also customise your own cheesecake and create your own dessert binge 😋 Must have: • Nutella heaven •Loveberries You can place your order with Zomato or go for a pick up yourself! Their Packaging is spot on! 🤩 Ps- They have recently introduced a mango cheesecake perfect for the season. Do you need more reasons to visit the cheesecake pops?