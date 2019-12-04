Chianti Opens Its Door In Viman Nagar. Rush Now!

'Chianti' An Italian restaurant serving some real authentic food. Being established outlet in Cities like Bangalore and Chennai, Chianti has opened their doors in Pune at Viman Nagar. Chianti is located at 3rd floor of Phoenix Market city. I am so happy that now I have a go-to place for my Italian cravings. 🔺Ambience - Wow, the minute you enter this place, there is a flash of royalty and peace. Loved the decor, sitting space and open kitchen concept. With the soothing light and good vibes, you will surely have a good time here. 🔺Food - After we placed our order and were waiting for our food, we received a complimentary dish from Chianti 'Make your own Bruschetta'. They will also give you a card which explains steps to make your bruschetta. I was impressed with this concept and had fun making the bruschetta. And here we received our order. 🔸Classic Italian Soda - Ordered Peach Italian Soda and Strawberry Italian Soda. We enjoyed these chill and refreshing drinks. I am a fan of Strawberry Italian Soda now. 🔸Starter: In starter, we had Non-Veg Platter. This platter served -> Crostini Pesto Chicken -> Calamari Fritti -> BBQ Grilled Chicken -> Gamberoni Aglio Olio Peperoncino -> Fried Fish. The dishes name itself indicates how traditional Italian dishes they are. Each dish in the platter was delicious, unique and worth a try. 🔸Main-course - In Main-course, we had -> Fusilli Pasta Arrabiata Sauce - This is a red sauce pasta. A bit spicy but super awesome. -> Pollo Alla Griglia Pizza - A chicken pizza with thin crust base. The pizza was very less spicy. This was my first pizza which did not have Indian touch at all. Chianti is surely a good place to try actual Italian Pizzas. 🔸Desert - In the desert we ordered Panna Cotta. An Italian Vanilla panna cotta served with berry compote and fresh fruit slice. 🔺Overall, I loved this place for amazing ambience, refreshing drinks and delicious food. The staff and the service is excellent and ready to serve.