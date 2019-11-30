With Chic Interiors & Amazing Food, Culture Pune Has Got You!

Bars

Culture Pune

Shivajinagar, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 1195/6-A, Next To Tukaram Paduka Mandir, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This has been my personal go-to hangout place with my friends. If you are searching for a place to chill around with great deals on good food and beverages? Well, search no more! Culture - पुणे has got your back. It is in the heart of Pune city, quirky & classy modern. Also, they have added a few more dishes to their existing menu which is a great plus!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

