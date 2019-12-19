This Eatery Does Delectable Chaap & Rolls At Pocket-Friendly Prices

Had this delish tandoori chaap (priced at INR 80) recently, those who don't know what chaap is it's a vegetarian dish made of soya. While it looks like meat and its texture matches meat too, I can't comment on the taste as I've never tasted meat (wow, I've said meat too many times now). A few non-vegetarians claim that the taste is quite similar to chicken. These guys wait outside Clover Centre from 5:30 pm onwards and serve a variety of delicious chaap and rolls that are super affordable. Undoubtedly, this was one of the best chaap I've had. A must-try.