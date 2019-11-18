Chicken Wings Can Never Be Too Much, Check Out Wings & Co Now!

After reading all those lovely reviews and seeing all those delicious pictures, I was tempted to visit this far off place from Hinjewadi. So one fine Sunday, I planned to go to this another part of the city and satiate my wings cravings. And it’s safe to say that I made a right decision of travelling all this way. This is a small shop with small outdoor seating infront. The variety of sauces and wings they offer is commendable. I am gonna list what all I got to try- 1. Crunchy Fried Peri Peri Mango Wings friend till crunchy crisp with the tangy peri peri mango sauce was the best to my treat. 2.Glaze Baked Tikka Masala Full of Indian spices and flavours, these wings were baked and made like tikkas. 3.Pan Grilled Spicy Korean This was a different Korean spiced flavour where the wings were pan grilled and enhanced the juicy taste of chicken. 4.Pan Grilled Bhutchilly Bhutchilly is a task for many of us. My head hit the bang when I finished one wing in a go and then I had glasses of coolers, honey and water. It took me more than 15 minutes to get over it. 5. Chilli Fried Rice This fried rice was again not like usual. They had tangy taste sauce which is homemade kind and obviously the rice was fuller and fluffier in the texture. 6. Mashed Potatoes With the garnishing of coriander, this mashed potato was more than enough for a person. It has such amazing cheesy and gooey taste that would literally melt in your mouth. 7. Green Apple Cooler 8. Watermelon & Kokam Cooler Coolers seemed okayish. Some add ons can be done for improvement. 9. Crunchy Fried Honey Mustard The mustard flavour wasn’t overpowering but still a good choice to make for crunchy fried wings. 10. Glaze Baked Garlic Parmesan This was again a nice concept for garlic Parmesan sauce which isn’t spicy yet flavourful for baked wings. Do drop by to try out this concept where wings aren’t treated as side dishes but just right for your taste buds and stomach to stay full.