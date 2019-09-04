All this while I have had and seen people have Chicken Wings as a side dish but who would think of having it in the main course as the main meal. Wings & Co in Viman Nagar has come up with this unique concept and believe me this is first of it's kind ever. You get to eat a chicken meal as the main course meal. They serve huge chicken wings cooked with skin in different styles and in different sauces and flavours which are unique. They have 4 different styles of preparation with 10 sauces to choose from. So much for one-day sinful chicken wings treat to savour my taste buds. 1. Crunchy Fried Peri-Peri Mango 2.Glaze Baked Tikka Masala 3.Pan Grilled Jerk Cajun 4.Pan Grilled Bhutchilly 5. Chilli Fried Rice 6. Mashed Potatoes 7. Green Apple Mojito 8. Crunchy Fried Peri-Peri Mango Cottage Cheese 9.Bhutchilly Cottage Cheese. The killer was Bhutchilly Cottage Cheese which is part of their challenge too. So they have come up with a challenge called #Bhutchillychallenge where one would have to finish all 4 wings in one go. I have tried and trust me it's a hot challenge that you would surely like to try. It's hot its tempting and its exciting. Do visit for an exceptional chicken experience.
Absolute Varieties Of Delicious Chicken Wings At Wings & Co
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
