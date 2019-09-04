Absolute Varieties Of Delicious Chicken Wings At Wings & Co

All this while I have had and seen people have Chicken Wings as a side dish but who would think of having it in the main course as the main meal. Wings & Co in Viman Nagar has come up with this unique concept and believe me this is first of it's kind ever. You get to eat a chicken meal as the main course meal. They serve huge chicken wings cooked with skin in different styles and in different sauces and flavours which are unique. They have 4 different styles of preparation with 10 sauces to choose from. So much for one-day sinful chicken wings treat to savour my taste buds. 1. Crunchy Fried Peri-Peri Mango 2.Glaze Baked Tikka Masala 3.Pan Grilled Jerk Cajun 4.Pan Grilled Bhutchilly 5. Chilli Fried Rice 6. Mashed Potatoes 7. Green Apple Mojito 8. Crunchy Fried Peri-Peri Mango Cottage Cheese 9.Bhutchilly Cottage Cheese. The killer was Bhutchilly Cottage Cheese which is part of their challenge too. So they have come up with a challenge called #Bhutchillychallenge where one would have to finish all 4 wings in one go. I have tried and trust me it's a hot challenge that you would surely like to try. It's hot its tempting and its exciting. Do visit for an exceptional chicken experience.