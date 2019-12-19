With Some Great Food & Music, Enjoy A Quality Time At Cafe CO2

I had heard of this place during my first few days in Pune. It was on my list for long. Finally, got a chance to visit it. Wasn’t expecting much of crowd but to my surprise, it was almost full. There is a big kitchen at the entrance and the space is huge. There is a small dance floor and oh, the DJ plays amazing songs too. Coming to the food and drinks, we tried Melony passion, Creamy caramel and Grass berry. Creamy caramel was quite different and good. The food menu had a lot of options. We had Murg nihari kebab, Rose Mary Paneer kebab, Palak chickpea, fish pepper bomb, Paneer tondzhou, thecha jhinga and veg chakri kebab in starters. The main course had cafe co2 veg pulao, Murg malwani handi, Paneer stick masala, prawns dum Biryani, cafe co2 garden veg and garlic butter naan. Food can be better! The staff was quick and supportive!