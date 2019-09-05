ZEE5Loft has a perfect ambiance if you are looking to spend some quality time with your friends. The decor is all about Happy vibes and the Food here is amazing. They also have a huge collection of books where you can catch up on your reading or if you would rather indulge in some video games. they have A couple of console sets as well. The place is very easy to locate and will give you some Insta worthy pics as well. So, visit this place now!
Games, Books, VR & Sumptuous Delights At Zee5 Loft
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The food here is delicious and the shakes are a must have. I think this is place is perfect in itself but Pune needs more outlets for sure !
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
Also On Zee5 Loft
