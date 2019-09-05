Games, Books, VR & Sumptuous Delights At Zee5 Loft

Cafes

Zee5 Loft

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Marvel Edge, Ground Floor, A-20, Viman Nagar Avenue Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

ZEE5Loft has a perfect ambiance if you are looking to spend some quality time with your friends. The decor is all about Happy vibes and the Food here is amazing. They also have a huge collection of books where you can catch up on your reading or if you would rather indulge in some video games. they have A couple of console sets as well. The place is very easy to locate and will give you some Insta worthy pics as well. So, visit this place now!

What Could Be Better?

The food here is delicious and the shakes are a must have. I think this is place is perfect in itself but Pune needs more outlets for sure !

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

