Sea Views & Saline Breeze: This Beachside Villa Is Giving Us Major Travel Goals

For your next Konkan getaway, book this enchanting villa situated on the virgin beach of Velneshwar. Chirebandi is a beachside villa at the quaint little sleeping village of Velneshwar, about 70 kilometres from Ratnagiri.

Surrounded by tall coconut and palm trees, Chirebandi looks nothing short of a gorgeous sea-front, colonial property. The look of the property is extremely traditional and homely. In fact, we hear that the villa gets its name from chira, which is a locally-sourced laterite stone that has been used to build the property. Apparently, the stone maintains the temperature inside the house and helps preserving the rich red colour of the walls.

Chirebandi has three spacious bedrooms that can easily host about 12 people. The living room which is hexagonal is one of our favourite places in the villa. It's neat and all decked up with rocking chairs, beige sofas, beautiful cushions and winding staircase.

Chirebandi, in short, is perfect for a long family vacation. It's exclusive and has a great panoramic views of the beach from every nook-and-corner of the villa. Priced at INR 18,000 per night, bookmark this place now.