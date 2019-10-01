Looking To Amp Up Your Home Decor Game? This Is Just The Store For You

From animal figurines to antique telephones, Choice Gallery has got all kinds of fab home decor pieces that are a must have at home. A simple store, Choice Gallery is located near the famous Sai Chowk in Pimpri. The store is a relatively simple one but has a good collection of home decor pieces. You will find frames, figurines, vases and much more over here at affordable prices. It’s a humongous store that is spread across three floors. On the first floor, they have mostly home decor things such as figurines and a few tableware items. On the first floor, you will find some fake plants and idols of gods as well as of great leaders. The last floor is completely dedicated to fake plants that look life like. If you are among those who like to decorate their home with vintage, you will find several antiques and other vintage pieces over here. They have a few replicated vintage telephones which also work very well. There are also those typical red coloured phones as well. The prices for these phones starts at INR 1,500 a piece. There are also figurines of animals make from fibre that looks life like. The store also has a good collection of flower vases that are available in different shapes and sizes. The have the normative designs that you can find anywhere. They also have some off-beat pieces that will add a commercial look to your home. The prices for the vases starts at INR 500. You will also find clocks here. These clocks are also available in traditional as well as contemporary designs. The store has some grandfather clock pieces that are a scale model of the original design. They also have some alarm clocks with them. The prices for these clocks starts at INR 500.