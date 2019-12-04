Chase The Flavors Of Italian Cuisine At Chianti

Chianti was on my wish list since the time it was newly opened. So finally one fine weekday visited this place. It has a very classy ambience and beautiful decor. Chianti is perfect for an Italian meal that’s replete with familiar and comforting flavours. The menu consists of an interesting variety of veg and non-veg mouth-watering dishes and not to forget their scrumptious desserts. So let's start with the food deal, shall we? So I started with their signature blended beverages and cold brew. Both Strawberry & Mint, as well as Caramel & Creame, were quite elegant and delicious. Moving over we went ahead with Gamberoni Aglio, Olio E Peperoncino, a traditional Italian dish which consisted of baby prawns roasted in garlic and hot chilli peppers. The taste was quite unusual, but liked it! Then Insalata di Panzanella Con Gamberi was a fresh Tuscan inspired salad. The prawns added were so delicious which complemented the other simple ingredients of this salad. Pizza being the savoury dish of Italian origin, you can't afford to miss that! So we had tried the Del Chianti Pizza. The pizza tastes even better than they look! If you take your love for pizzas seriously, you absolutely must head over once! Then I had tried Cannelloni which is sough of a stuffed baked roll with a mixture of mozzarella cheese and tangy sauce making it super rich and creamy. Loved this dish!❤ Then finally the entire meal ended on a sweet sweet note with Tiramisu and Panna Cotta. The PannaCotta was slightly bland though, but loved their Tiramisu! The food was delicious, and the slightly higher pricing was justified by the flavours, quantity and beautiful presentation! The staff were quite courteous and the service was quick enough! Overall had a wonderful experience and would love to visit again!