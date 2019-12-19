You Need To Stop By This Pottery Studio & Shop For Clay Ware

If you're looking for simple and elegant clay cutlery and other home decor accessories to add charm to your household, we've found just the place. Started by a passionate clay artist Dhanashree Kelkar, Clay Chronicles on Sinhagad Road is a pottery studio that offers home accessories and clay murals starting at INR 500. Kelkar holds a fine arts degree and has a thorough knowledge of clay and also understands how to mould this age-old element according to modern day needs. She's has been shaping clay for years and founded Clay Chronicles in the year 2011. The studio offers tableware made with plain as well as glazed clay. You will find tea sets, dinner sets, plates, bottles, utensils and more starting at INR 500. Apart from table ware and cutlery, they also have a number of home decor pieces. You will find lamps, wind chimes, vases, water dishes, wall hangings and much more. The most interesting service that Kelkar provides through Clay Chronicles is the making of murals. As outrageous as it may sound, these wall murals look extremely beautiful. These murals are made to order. If you don't have a design in mind, you can choose from one of the previous designs. If not that you can always tell Kelkar what is it that you are looking for and she will create something beautiful for you. The studio also offers workshops. These workshops are of two kinds. You can choose the beginner's workshop which takes place once a month and is conducted on Saturdays and Sundays. The price for this workshop is INR 2500, which includes all the material required. There's also a wheel-throwing workshop, which takes place six days a week. In this, you learn to mould clay on a wheel. Clay Chronicles also collaborates with interior designers and architects to create beautiful spaces in your home, made from clay.