Classic Vibe And Scrumptious Asian Delicacies Cannot Be Missed For Sure

Visited Asia Kitchen for their Clay Pot Festival and without a doubt, it was a fabulous experience for me. As soon as I entered the place, I could see Asian write-ups carved on the walls, the tables really well arranged, creating a classic vibe out there. Coming to what we had, the whole idea of the Claypot culture is to bring back how the food was served in the olden times, the food items are prepared and then served in clay pots which enhance the taste of the food and give it an earthen touch. Some of the dishes that I recommend are : 1)Senpai chicken: Well composed chicken curry, dark brownish and semi thick, with sufficient chicken pieces. Spicy and flavourful! 2) Shredded duck with Mango: Here again, tried out the duck for the first time ever and both its meat and the curry were absolutely scrumptious! 3) Desserts: We had the Mango pudding which was delicious in taste and served beautifully. We also had Coconut dumplings with date syrup which were delicious and a great item to end a meal with!