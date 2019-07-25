Drop By This Trendy & Fun Cafe For A Weekend Brunch

The Millers Home bar & Kitchen located at The Mills is one of the most trendy and comforting places in town. Setup in a huge Bungalow, there’s a bar as soon as we enter the place, some real comfortable seats, a separate space for the DJ, the high ceiling, the minimal outlook are welcoming and add onto the kickass experience especially for a Weekend brunch. Coming to the food, 1) Watermelon: Salad on top of a Watermelon, with slashes of berries. The sweet and tangy flavour of the watermelon and the veggies were a great match. Excellent salad item, well presented. 2) Lotus Stem Honey Chilli: A great appetiser, super crispy sweet and spicy, topped with chillies sided with veggies. Highly recommended. 3) Zaitooni Paneer Tikka: Soft pieces of Paneer tikka covered with rich tikka masala, juicy and delish. 4) Oriental Styled Mushrooms: Being someone who’s not a mushroom person I was really surprised as I ended up liking this item, the mushrooms were soft and made in Oriental style, spicy and different in taste. 5) Murugan Kebab: Chicken tikka cubes on a stick, Juicy, well marinated covered with tikka masala served in a copper utensil. 6) Paprika Parmesan Vodka Prawns: Heaven, pure heaven. Prawns dipped in parmesan, paprika, served with garlic breadstick, the taste is out of the world. Real Expensive tbh, but super good. 7) Butter Chicken Combo Meal: Butter chicken served with Roti, papad and rice. The butter chicken was just the way it should be not too sweet, not too spicy, well balanced and thick. Recommend. 8) Baked Cheesecake: A thick cake base, with a sweet and tangent gooey cake layer, with some blueberry dripping down, one of the finest cheesecakes that I’ve ever had. Comfort food, great service, bass hitting not only your ears but your soul as well, home-like feeling yet a classy atmosphere. Come home to Da millers and have the time of your life.