Cook Offs, Private Events, Meet Ups At This Food Studio, Argama!

Cooking is my first love and working out second. Well coming back to the first one, when my friend introduced me to this Food studio, all I could think was go back to my days of catering. And then I happened to meet the Lovely Poornima, who takes care of her beautiful studio. We instantly connected. That's what the Argama Food Studio Does - connects you through food. The basic idea was to bring like-minded people close and give them a platform to share food stories and granny recipes, learn and connect. What's more, is that you get to learn and hear authentic recipes and stories that go long back into history and sweet memories. If you are a food lover, if you have the zeal of taking your skills to the next level, the studio provides you with a platform to go ahead and make the most of your skills. Not just that, come over and attend workshops here and put another feather in your chef hat. If you think you need to learn more, this place is for you. Wait there more !! You can also host a private event here. The place is well equipped with gas stoves, ovens, hot plates etc. With a completely modern look kitchen. Have questions? Buzz into Poornima and she answers all your queries with all enthusiasm. Now u can live up to your dream and eat, connect, network, learn and mingle with people who are just as passionate as you are about food.