This Baker Knows How To Deliver A Bold Cake & You Must Grab One

We know a baker and his cakes are one-of-a-kind. Bold and hipster, the cakes from Cooked With Lust by Adil Desai are perfect for your BFF's bachelorette! You will find his desserts at his other venture, JD's Cafe in Camp as well. You can place an order for other thematic cakes as well for occasions like retirement party, anniversary, bachelorette parties etc. No kidding, he has a special menu for bachelorette cakes, which are quite naughty. You'll find other stuff like unicorn cakes, tropical ones like a mango cake, rasmalai cake and blast cakes in all shapes and sizes. You can also order other desserts such as cake pops, cupcakes, pastries etc. We loved the pop-culture cakes that he bakes. GOT, HP, FRIENDS - you'll find seeral themed cakes that look realistic and also taste delicious. While you can drop by JD's Cafe to taste his cakes, you can also check his designs and creations on social media handles. Other than that, you will find his stalls at various fleas and food festivals. Dial him up and paint your imagination, only to jump with joy as you get it in the form of a cake.