Perfect Corporate Quality Meals At Budgeted Prices

Cafe Peter, a well- known cafe chain in Pune and I've visited their outlets at most locations to grab a quick bite, and their food has always been so homely and delicious. Cafe Peter has just launched their very own fast Meal Boxes available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. They have various options like rice, noodles etc. These meal boxes are available only for takeaway and the best part is, it's a meal box for one and is completely hassle-free, makes perfect meals for people working in offices. The non-vegetarian meal box is priced at INR 119 and the vegetarian for INR 99. The quantity and quality of the food is a steal for the prices they are giving these out for. The packaging of the meal boxes are sturdy Plastic boxes that can be reused and the boxes are spill proof, however, I didn't receive any tissues or cutlery with the meal, so they could probably work on that. I tried their vegetarian fried rice and Schezwan rice. The fried rice lacked flavour and could have been better, however, I absolutely loved the schezwan rice, it was not too spicy, it was perfect. The sauce given with the rice was a little too sweet for my liking, however, went decently with both the rice boxes.