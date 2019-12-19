Who would not love if you find a traditional Chinese place, run by a Chinese family! Kimling in Aundh serves completely Chinese cuisine with a wide variety of dishes. Though the menu has majorly non-veg, veg dishes were also yummy. They have mocktails as well and have three outlets around the city. This place is crowded during weekends and staffs are polite and help you in trying a variety of dishes.
Cosy Chinese Place With Yum Dishes!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
More varieties in veg dishes.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
