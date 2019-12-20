Chill With Your Squad Over Good Food & Drinks At Country Roads Cafe & Restaurant

Country Roads Cafe & Restaurant is located on Salunkhe Vihar road Wanowrie, Pune. This café opened in August 2019. So whoever wants to eat food at night they can simply reach to this cafe and enjoy food. This is the perfect place for a late-night foodie. A place with a really nice ambience and very well decorated. They have 2 main seating arrangement outside with green plant and colour full chairs and inside area is very beautiful and well decorated with books world map and also fine music. The place is damn pretty. I went here for brunch with friends a few days back. Food: We served with Oreo cookies shake, Green Mojito and Sparking berry punch. A completely soothing and refreshing drink it was with no added sugar. No spices and it was a light drink. Starters: Started with Potato fires, Peri-peri fries. it was yummy and crunchy too. Then we had a country road special chicken burger and it was very nice. Chicken shole kabab was served with the cheese and very well decorated, the taste was good proper cooked and with the proper masala. Main course: We ordered Chicken korma and Garlic Nan for the main course. The proper north Indian style and it was amazing. We loved the taste. Desserts: We had gulab jamun, Shahi tukda, and brownies with ice cream. Loved Gulab jamun here because they served as hot gulab jamun and it was too good. Shahi Tukda was a proper north Indian style. So this is the recommended place you can simply enjoy with your friends and family.