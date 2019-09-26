You'll Love The Handcrafted Decoupage Crafts Made By This Homegrown Brand

We found an art and craft hub where you can shop for beautiful decoupage items as well as other handcrafted gifts and also learn the art. Craffeteria, a studio cum craft workshop space based out of the city. Started by Pradnya Kavde, this homegrown venture soon boomed into an online venture which exclusively deals in handcrafted utility and home decor products. And the cherry on the top is that they are affordable too. For bookworms, there are handcrafted bookmarks with watercolours or prints. Other than that, you can find cute fridge magnets, coasters, boxes, foamarian flowers for decoration and a lot more. Under INR 500, you are sure to get a lot of pretty knick-knacks and make a pretty hamper. If you love French vintage art, you must take a look at their decoupage products. From holders, boxes, organisers, bottles, kettles to magnets, you will love the decoupage designs on these products. They host workshops too. Learn the art of flower making or decoupage at their one or two-day workshop. The fees is pretty reasonable ranging between INR 1,000 - INR 1,500. You can totally pick up some tips and make handmade gifts for friends and others.