Craving For Biryani & Don't Want To Step Out? Order Your Fav Biryani From B-Box

Fast Food Restaurants

B Box

Balewadi, Pune
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1-B, Opp. Primary School, Balewadi, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Being a biryani lover I tried B-box and frankly speaking it delivers tasty quality biryani at your doorstep! I had ordered a chicken dum biryani and it made me fall more in love with this biryani! The biryani were well cooked and the moment you open the box of happiness, you get a beautiful aroma of the tasty food so it's definitely worth it. The pricing of b-box is really reasonable and its packaging is also neatly done and they serve both veg and non-veg biryanis! Most 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 biryanis to order: 1)Lucknow biryani 2)Chicken dum biryani 3)Paneer biryani 4)Ghee chicken biryani I will definitely keep ordering from b box, loved the food and quality!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

