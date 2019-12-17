Craving For Desi Desserts? Drop By This Outlet For Scrumptious Jalebi- Rabri & Traditional Punjabi Lassi

With the days getting colder, this plate of piping hot Jalebi- rabri is a warm hug to your tummy in Winters. Rangla Punjab have a live counter for Jalebis and are served hot and fresh in traditional leaf bowl. You have an option to have it with/without rabri. If you're a fan of Punjabi lassi, then this lassi is a jackpot for you. Quite thick and creamy it is served in two quantities -Regular and Patiala( large). Patiala lassi is served in traditional long glasses. This place gives you a proper Punjabi Dhaba experience! A bowl of Jalebi will cost you 95 Rs. and an additional bowl of rabri is for 65 Rs. Regular lassi was around 90 Rs.