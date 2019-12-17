With the days getting colder, this plate of piping hot Jalebi- rabri is a warm hug to your tummy in Winters. Rangla Punjab have a live counter for Jalebis and are served hot and fresh in traditional leaf bowl. You have an option to have it with/without rabri. If you're a fan of Punjabi lassi, then this lassi is a jackpot for you. Quite thick and creamy it is served in two quantities -Regular and Patiala( large). Patiala lassi is served in traditional long glasses. This place gives you a proper Punjabi Dhaba experience! A bowl of Jalebi will cost you 95 Rs. and an additional bowl of rabri is for 65 Rs. Regular lassi was around 90 Rs.
Craving For Desi Desserts? Drop By This Outlet For Scrumptious Jalebi- Rabri & Traditional Punjabi Lassi
Casual Dining
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
