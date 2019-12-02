Craving For Biryani? This Delivery Kitchen Will Make You Drool!

This newly opened delivery kitchen serves scrumptious Biryani at your doorstep. It has a lot of varieties in Biryani including veg and non-veg. Ordered Hyderabadi Biryani, Lucknowi Biryani and Paneer Biryani. The Biryanis came in a big sized box along with raita and gravy in different closed cups. Biryanis were properly packed. All the Biryanis had their unique taste. Hyderabadi Biryani and Lucknowi Biryani had their authentic flavours. In Paneer Biryani, the Paneer pieces were very soft. The long-grained rice will make you drool. The quantity of Biryani was sufficient for two people. I would love to recommend others to try their Biryanis.