Authentic Awadhi Cuisine Right From The Streets Of Lucknow

Head to Awadh E Malwa for a lip-smacking range of kebabs and biryanis served right from the streets of Lucknow. Melt in the mouth galouti kebabs paired with an ulte tawe ka paratha, Zafrani Awadhi biryani, chicken fry are some dishes which you cannot miss having here. The owner hails from Lucknow and will enthusiastically tell you about the Awadhi cuisine, the different items on the menu and how to eat it in a way to enhance your experience of Awadhi cuisine.