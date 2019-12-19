Authentic Awadhi Cuisine Right From The Streets Of Lucknow

Fast Food Restaurants

Awadh E Malwa

Pune, Maharashtra
4.1
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Navkar Avenue, U-13, DSK Runwara Road, Bavdhan, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Head to Awadh E Malwa for a lip-smacking range of kebabs and biryanis served right from the streets of Lucknow. Melt in the mouth galouti kebabs paired with an ulte tawe ka paratha, Zafrani Awadhi biryani, chicken fry are some dishes which you cannot miss having here. The owner hails from Lucknow and will enthusiastically tell you about the Awadhi cuisine, the different items on the menu and how to eat it in a way to enhance your experience of Awadhi cuisine.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

