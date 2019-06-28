Ciao from Italy! Get ready to go on a food trip to Italy with the newly launched menu of Little Italy. The menu is huge with a variety of authentic & rustic vegetarian dishes that make you go Delizioso. We loved the service with Live demonstration & the use of exotic ingredients that gives you perfect fine dining experience. Our favourite from the Menu (though we loved Everything): 1.) Soup - Cappuccino al Funghi Selvatici 2.) Appetizers - Arancini Noci 3.) Salad- Insalata con Pere e Noci 4.) Pasta - Ravioli Nero al Funghi Selvatici & Rigatoni Finnochio 5.) Pizza- Pide Solletico 6.) Desserts - Chocolate mousse cake & Lotus cheesecake. P.S ❤️ must try the Lotus cheesecake, something that we tried for the first time, very innovative and decadent. So rush to the nearest Little Italy and try their New Menu!
This Italian Restaurant With Beautiful Decor & Excluisve New Menu
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Also On Little Italy
Other Outlets
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)