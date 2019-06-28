This Italian Restaurant With Beautiful Decor & Excluisve New Menu

Ciao from Italy! Get ready to go on a food trip to Italy with the newly launched menu of Little Italy. The menu is huge with a variety of authentic & rustic vegetarian dishes that make you go Delizioso. We loved the service with Live demonstration & the use of exotic ingredients that gives you perfect fine dining experience. Our favourite from the Menu (though we loved Everything): 1.) Soup - Cappuccino al Funghi Selvatici 2.) Appetizers - Arancini Noci 3.) Salad- Insalata con Pere e Noci 4.) Pasta - Ravioli Nero al Funghi Selvatici & Rigatoni Finnochio 5.) Pizza- Pide Solletico 6.) Desserts - Chocolate mousse cake & Lotus cheesecake. P.S ❤️ must try the Lotus cheesecake, something that we tried for the first time, very innovative and decadent. So rush to the nearest Little Italy and try their New Menu!