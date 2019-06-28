This Italian Restaurant With Beautiful Decor & Excluisve New Menu

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Little Italy

Shivaji Nagar, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Park Plaza, 465/C-1, Ganesh Khind Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Ciao from Italy! Get ready to go on a food trip to Italy with the newly launched menu of Little Italy. The menu is huge with a variety of authentic & rustic vegetarian dishes that make you go Delizioso. We loved the service with Live demonstration & the use of exotic ingredients that gives you perfect fine dining experience. Our favourite from the Menu (though we loved Everything): 1.) Soup - Cappuccino al Funghi Selvatici 2.) Appetizers - Arancini Noci 3.) Salad- Insalata con Pere e Noci 4.) Pasta - Ravioli Nero al Funghi Selvatici & Rigatoni Finnochio 5.) Pizza- Pide Solletico 6.) Desserts - Chocolate mousse cake & Lotus cheesecake. P.S ❤️ must try the Lotus cheesecake, something that we tried for the first time, very innovative and decadent. So rush to the nearest Little Italy and try their New Menu!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Casual Dining

Little Italy

Shivaji Nagar, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Park Plaza, 465/C-1, Ganesh Khind Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets