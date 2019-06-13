Buckle Up For This Beautiful Restaurant For Amazing Delicacious

The Mills will leave you Awe-struck at its first glance, it has a lovely atmosphere and a range of places to visit. Tathya is one of my favourites here with Classy ambience and Good Vibes. Their staff has enough knowledge about what they are serving and they do so with a smile on their face. This has become my go-to-place for Family Dinner. They serve lip-smacking North Indian Delicacies both for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. They have an indoor and an outdoor sitting well. Must have, Dahi Ke Sholey, Rozali Kebabs, Paneer Khurchan & Biryanis Ps- Aren’t Rains the perfect season to gauge on some delicious Indian food? If you’re planning to head here over the weekend making a reservation would help.